Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Out Friday with lower-body issue

Getzlaf will miss Friday's game against the Avalanche due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Getzlaf's absence will leave the Ducks with a little less firepower upfront against an Avalanche club that's gotten off to a surprisingly good start. Nick Ritchie (lower body) appears in line to replace him in the lineup, but Ritchie doesn't provide nearly as much fantasy potential.