Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Out up to two months after surgery
Getzlaf (face) had surgery to repair his zygomatic bone. According to GM Bob Murray he could be out up to two months.
The zygomatic bone is the cheekbone, for those unfamiliar. Getzlaf has already missed eight games this year (not all related to this injury) and the Ducks are also missing Ryan Kesler at center. The loss of Getzlaf for another couple months is a huge blow to this offense, and will put the onus on guys like Derek Grant and Antoine Vermette to step up.
