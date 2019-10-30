Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Pair of points in wild win

Getzlaf scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.

Getzlaf needed just 38 seconds in the second period to retie the game at two, sparking a four-goal frame for the Ducks. Getzlaf then set up Carter Rowney's empty-net goal in the dying seconds to confirm the win. The captain now has five points in his last five games, and seven points in 13 appearances overall this season. Getzlaf also has 27 hits and 31 shots on goal, playing his usual brand of tough and effective offense.