Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Physical and productive in return
Getzlaf dished out an assist and six hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Getzlaf doesn't look like he's missed a beat returning from a five-game absence due to a groin injury. He logged 17:04 of ice time with power-play minutes as well, and his physicality has jumped with 12 hits through three games. Getzlaf is looking to repeat the point-per-game pace he recorded last year.
