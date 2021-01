Getzlaf posted an assist and a team-high seven hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Getzlaf set up the second of Maxime Comtois' two tallies in the contest. Always a play-making center, Getzlaf has seen his production dip over the last few years. His 29 assists last year marked his lowest total since he was a rookie, as did his 42 points. He still had 125 hits in 69 contests -- the Ducks' captain is as ornery as ever, even as his scoring touch fades.