Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Picks up goal in road defeat
Getzlaf scored his team's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.
Finishing Tuesday's loss with a minus-2 rating, Getzlaf is now a team-worst minus-17 on the season. It was just Getzlaf's third goal since Dec. 17, and he now has 34 points in 48 games.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Scoring struggles continue•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Another multi-point effort•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Contributes with two helpers•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Scores, assists against Colorado•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Tickles twine Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...