Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Picks up goal in road defeat

Getzlaf scored his team's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

Finishing Tuesday's loss with a minus-2 rating, Getzlaf is now a team-worst minus-17 on the season. It was just Getzlaf's third goal since Dec. 17, and he now has 34 points in 48 games.

