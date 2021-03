Getzlaf recorded an assist in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Kings.

Getzlaf helped out on Rickard Rakell's first of two goals in the contest. The 35-year-old Getzlaf has 11 points, 41 shots on goal, 36 hits, 27 blocked shots and 15 PIM through 24 outings. There appeared to be some chemistry between Getzlaf, Rakell and Maxime Comtois in Monday's game -- perhaps head coach Dallas Eakins will keep the trio together while Troy Terry (upper body) is out.