Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Posts pair of assists
Getzlaf set up half of his team's goals in a 4-0 blanking of Calgary on Wednesday.
The pass-first Getzlaf continues to be one of the best in the NHL at setting up his teammates, as he's closing in on another 50-assist season despite only playing in 49 games this year. He's more than made up for lost time and should be a fixture in your lineup.
