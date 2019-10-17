Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Pots game-winner on power play

Getzlaf's power-play goal was the game-winner in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

The tally came on his only shot in the contest. Both of Getzlaf's goals this season have secured victories for the Ducks. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the 34-year-old has only three points, 13 shots and 17 hits through seven games.

More News
Our Latest Stories