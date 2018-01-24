Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Powers victory with three points

Getzlaf scored his sixth goal of the season and had two assists in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Getzlaf saw his lowest full-game ice time of the season in the victory (14:20), but he still managed to play a starring role. The first-line center scored for the second straight game and also dished out a helper both at even strength and on the penalty kill. He's making an impact in all situations and is now up to 31 points in 25 games. Getzlaf is providing fantasy goers with a friendly reminder of why he's a must-own fantasy forward.