Getzlaf notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Getzlaf won a puck battle below the goal line to set up a Max Jones goal at 19:07 of the second period. The 35-year-old Getzlaf has assists in consecutive contests. He's up to 14 points, 52 shots on net, 32 PIM, 51 hits and 37 blocked shots through 33 games.