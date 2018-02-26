Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Puts up four points in loss

Getzlaf had a goal and three assists in Sunday's shootout loss to Edmonton.

Getzlaf has turned up the heat of late, racking up two goals and seven points in his last four games. The first-line center is sitting on 42 points (nine goals) through 40 contests this season and remains a dynamic fantasy option. He's been inconsistent at times, but the veteran forward should be rolled out with confidence down the stretch as the Ducks battle for playoff position.