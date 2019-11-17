Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Racks up two points in win
Getzlaf scored a goal, added an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Getzlaf scored four minutes into the first period, and the Ducks never looked back. He then showed his charitable side, setting up Derek Grant's empty-net goal, which gave Grant his first career hat trick. Getzlaf has eight goals and 14 points in 21 games this season. He's added 55 shots on goal, 27 blocks, 35 hits and 20 PIM.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.