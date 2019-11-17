Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Racks up two points in win

Getzlaf scored a goal, added an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Getzlaf scored four minutes into the first period, and the Ducks never looked back. He then showed his charitable side, setting up Derek Grant's empty-net goal, which gave Grant his first career hat trick. Getzlaf has eight goals and 14 points in 21 games this season. He's added 55 shots on goal, 27 blocks, 35 hits and 20 PIM.