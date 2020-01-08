Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Reaches 30-point plateau
Getzlaf scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The center opened the scoring just 3:06 into the game, and later provided a helper on Ondrej Kase's tally in the final minute of regulation. After an eight-game drought, Getzlaf has made up for lost time with five points in his last two outings. The 34-year-old has 30 points, 98 shots on goal and 70 hits through 41 contests this season.
