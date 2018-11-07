Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Ready to rock Tuesday
Getzlaf (upper body) will play Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Getzlaf missed just one game with this issue, and he'll look to pick up where he left off. The veteran center had seven points in the four games before he suffered this injury.
