Getzlaf had an assist, two hits and a fight in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Blues.

In an effort to spark the Ducks to life after they leaked three goals in the opening 2:06, Getzlaf fought Kyle Clifford in the first period. After that, Getzlaf had the secondary helper on the Ducks' lone goal from Max Jones. While the team offense hasn't been great, the 35-year-old Getzlaf hasn't been able to elevate it with four helpers through nine games. The veteran center has added 22 hits, nine PIM and 12 shots on net.