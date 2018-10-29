Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Records two apples in loss
Getzlaf managed a pair of primary assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Sharks.
Make that two consecutive games with a pair of points from the Ducks captain. Getzlaf scored twice in Thursday's 5-2 road loss to the Stars, and he was the main benefactor on goals for Josh Manson and Pontus Aberg in this latest contest. It's been business as usual for Getzlaf since the venerable pivot returned from a groin injury Oct. 20.
