Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Registers two helpers
Getzlaf posted two assists in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.
Getzlaf hasn't scored a goal in eight games, but he has five assists in that span. The 34-year-old center is up to 35 points, 112 shots on goal 82 hits and 35 PIM through 49 contests. At his current pace, he should be able to challenge for the 60-point threshold he missed in 2018-19.
