Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Remains out Sunday

Getzlaf (lower body) will not play Sunday against Buffalo, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

The captain was expected to miss the contest after skipping practice over the weekend. He's only gotten into two of six games this year due to injury, which has been problematic for the Ducks given that fellow center Ryan Kesler is out for several months with a hip issue. Look for Rickard Rakell to assume the top-line center duties in Getzlaf's stead Sunday, while the rest of the lines could be shaken up as the game progresses since Patrick Eaves (lower body) is also out.