Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Remains sidelined
Getzlaf (upper body) won't play Friday against Vegas, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Getzlaf will miss a fifth straight game Friday, and although he's been skating on his own since Tuesday, he still hasn't returned to practice with his teammates, so he should probably be considered questionable at best for Sunday's matchup with Colorado at this juncture. Another update on the veteran pivot's status will undoubtedly surface prior to puck drop Sunday afternoon.
