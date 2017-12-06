Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Return date undertermined

Getzlaf (face) still has no timetable for his return, according to head coach Randy Carlyle, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

While this is discouraging news on the surface, the bench boss did note that Getzlaf and two-way forward Ryan Kesler (hip) are "starting to appear on the radar," and that at least leads us to believe that they could return at some point in mid-December.