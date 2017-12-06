Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Return date undetermined
Getzlaf (face) still has no timetable for his return, according to head coach Randy Carlyle, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
While this is discouraging news on the surface, the bench boss did note that Getzlaf and two-way forward Ryan Kesler (hip) are "starting to appear on the radar," and that at least leads us to believe that they could return at some point in mid-December.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Appears ahead of schedule•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Out up to two months after surgery•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Sent to injured reserve•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Will not return Sunday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Being evaluated for upper-body injury•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Making up for lost time after injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...