Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Returning Sunday

Getzlaf (illness) is set to suit up for Sunday's tilt in Edmonton, Derek Van Diest of the Edmonton Sun reports

The 6-foot-4 forward missed just one game while under the weather but he'll be back to help his Ducks in a tight race to the end of the season. Getzlaf has played just 49 games this year, but he's racked up 56 points and a plus-20 rating. He should be inserted back in to lineups in all formats.