Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Riding three-game point streak
Getzlaf registered a goal, two assists, three shots and two penalty minutes during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.
Getzlaf has been on fire with four goals and 10 points in his last eight games, putting him on pace to eclipse the 60-point mark for the sixth consecutive season. The 33-year-old has been one of the most well-rounded fantasy performers for more than a decade and should never come out of your lineup as long as he's healthy.
