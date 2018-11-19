Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Scores, assists against Colorado
Getzlaf scored a goal and had an assist during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Colorado.
Getzlaf fired his fifth multi-point night of the year during the overtime loss on Sunday. The center now has five goals and nine assists through 16 games, just missing out on a point-per-game pace so far this year.
