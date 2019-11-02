Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Scoring streak at four games

Getzlaf potted the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

Getzlaf's overtime tally started with goalie John Gibson sending a pass to Troy Terry, who found the captain at the midpoint of the extra frame for the goal. Getzlaf has now scored in four consecutive games and six of his last nine. For the year, the 34-year-old center has seven tallies, 10 points and 37 shots on goal in 15 appearances. While he's hot, he's worth a look in DFS formats as well.