Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Scoring struggles continue
Getzlaf has a goal, three points and a minus-19 rating over his last 14 games.
When a team loses 12 straight contests, the players' stats are usually going to show it, but this is especially brutal for someone of Getzlaf's caliber. With just 32 points on the season, the 6-foot-4 center is in danger of missing the 60-point mark for the first time since the 2012-13 lockout-shortened campaign. Despite a role on the Ducks' top power-play unit, Getzlaf has just five points on the man advantage.
