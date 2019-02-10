Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Seizes power-play chances in loss
Getzlaf picked up two power-play assists in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.
The veteran center's production has sagged along with the Ducks' fortunes, but Getzlaf has managed to piece together two goals and seven points over his last 12 games. He's still on pace to fall short of 60 points over a full season for the first time since 2011-12, and he'll need a very big finish to make up that lost ground.
