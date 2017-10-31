Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Sent to injured reserve

Getzlaf has been placed on injured reserve as a result of his face injury and will be re-evaluated Monday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Stephens' report indicates that Getzlaf will at least miss the Ducks' next three contests after he was struck in the face by a puck during Sunday's shootout win over Hurricanes. The Saskatchewan native has been a big contributor this season, but he's also already missed five games as a result of various injuries. With just three centers currently on the roster, Anaheim will likely employ a recall in order to fill Getzlaf's huge shoes for the next week.