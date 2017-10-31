Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Sent to injured reserve
Getzlaf has been placed on injured reserve as a result of his face injury and will be re-evaluated Monday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Stephens' report indicates that Getzlaf will at least miss the Ducks' next three contests after he was struck in the face by a puck during Sunday's shootout win over Hurricanes. The Saskatchewan native has been a big contributor this season, but he's also already missed five games as a result of various injuries. With just three centers currently on the roster, Anaheim will likely employ a recall in order to fill Getzlaf's huge shoes for the next week.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Will not return Sunday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Being evaluated for upper-body injury•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Making up for lost time after injury•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Notches two points in return•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Cleared to return•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Doubtful against Canadiens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...