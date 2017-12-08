Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Set to travel with team

Getzlaf (face) will join the Ducks on their upcoming road trip that kicks off Dec. 14 at St Louis, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While the news does eliminate Getzlaf from contention for the Ducks' next two outings, fantasy owners who have been stashing him during his 18-game stint on injured reserve. The center has the benefit of being able to keep his legs under him during his recovery from surgery to repair a broken zygomatic bone. Whether Getzlaf suits up the seven-game road trip has yet to be announced, but don't be surprised to see him activated off injured reserve before the month is out.