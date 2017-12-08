Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Set to travel with team
Getzlaf (face) will join the Ducks on their upcoming road trip that kicks off Dec. 14 at St Louis, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
While the news does eliminate Getzlaf from contention for the Ducks' next two outings, fantasy owners who have been stashing him during his 18-game stint on injured reserve. The center has the benefit of being able to keep his legs under him during his recovery from surgery to repair a broken zygomatic bone. Whether Getzlaf suits up the seven-game road trip has yet to be announced, but don't be surprised to see him activated off injured reserve before the month is out.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Return date undetermined•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Appears ahead of schedule•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Out up to two months after surgery•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Sent to injured reserve•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Will not return Sunday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Being evaluated for upper-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...