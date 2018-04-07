Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Sets up two markers in win
Getzlaf dished out two assists Friday, helping his team keep pace in the race for playoff seeding with a 5-3 win over Dallas.
Getzlaf hasn't quite been himself since illness kept him out of action on March 25, but he regained his form in this one and looks to be back at full strength. If he is, he should be an obvious choice for your lineup.
