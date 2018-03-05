Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Shows no sign of illness Sunday

Getzlaf, who missed Friday's game with an illness, picked up three assists in a 6-3 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Sandwiching that game where he was too sick to play Getzlaf has had a four-point and three-point outing. The veteran center has tallied 10 points total in his last five contests, making this one of his best stretches of the season. Obviously, there is no reason for concern stemming from that illness any longer.