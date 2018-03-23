Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Sitting out with flu
Getzlaf (illness) won't suit up for Friday's game against the Jets.
Getzlaf has been rocking lately, racking up four goals and 21 points in the last 13 games, and he was kept off the scoresheet just twice in that span. Hopefully this condition will only keep him out Friday, with a possible return for divisional matchup with the Oilers on Sunday. In the meantime, Antoine Vermette is expected to fill in.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...