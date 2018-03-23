Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Sitting out with flu

Getzlaf (illness) won't suit up for Friday's game against the Jets.

Getzlaf has been rocking lately, racking up four goals and 21 points in the last 13 games, and he was kept off the scoresheet just twice in that span. Hopefully this condition will only keep him out Friday, with a possible return for divisional matchup with the Oilers on Sunday. In the meantime, Antoine Vermette is expected to fill in.