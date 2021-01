Getzlaf posted an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Getzlaf set up Rickard Rakell in the second period for what would be the game-winning tally. Through six games, Getzlaf has three helpers, 17 hits and seven shots on goal. Fantasy managers are still waiting for the noted playmaker to bury one of his own as the 35-year-old has been a little inconsistent early on.