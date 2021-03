Getzlaf produced an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Getzlaf has points in consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 30-31. The 35-year-old center has struggled to nine points, 38 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating in 21 appearances. He'll still see a significant role in the Ducks' offense as their most experienced pivot, but he's not living up to his former glory on the scoresheet.