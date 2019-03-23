Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Snags secondary helper

Getzlaf finished Friday's 4-3 overtime win against San Jose with an assist.

Anaheim's captain is up to 47 points after his assist Friday. Getzlaf has been effective of late, notching two goals and six assists in his past seven games, but he's on pace to post the worst plus/minus of his career in 2018-19. It currently stands at minus-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories