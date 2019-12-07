Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Snags two points in losing effort
Getzlaf scored a goal and added a helper in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Getzlaf scored late in the second period as the Capitals were unable to clear their zone. He then set up Adam Henrique for the tying goal in the third. Getzlaf has recorded three goals and eight helpers in his last nine games. For the year, the 34-year-old center is at 10 goals, 23 points, 68 shots on goal and 53 hits through 29 contests.
