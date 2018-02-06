Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Snaps four-game point drought

Getzlaf recorded a goal and an assist during Monday's 7-4 loss to Toronto.

While the star pivot had failed to mark the scoresheet in each of the past four contests, he's still collected 33 points through 30 games for the campaign. Getzlaf's fantasy value take a slight hit because he doesn't stuff the goal column |(just seven this season), but owners should still view him as a go-to asset in all settings.