Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Spends much of Game 3 in penalty box
Getzlaf recorded an assist in Monday's Game 3 against the Sharks, but he also sat in the penalty box for 16 minutes and posted a minus-2 rating.
Getzlaf has compiled a somewhat disappointing showing through the first three games this postseason, notching only two assists -- both on the power play. The Ducks have correspondingly put themselves behind the eight ball heading into Game 4, requiring a victory in San Jose to keep the series alive.
