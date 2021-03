Getzlaf recorded an assist and 17 PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Getzlaf picked up an assist on a Derek Grant goal in the first period. Just over a minute later, Getzlaf stood up for teammate Troy Terry after a hit from Carson Soucy. After the ensuing fisticuffs, Getzlaf racked up an instigator minor, a fighting major and a 10-minute misconduct. The veteran center is at 13 points, 32 PIM, 50 shots on net and 50 hits through 32 contests.