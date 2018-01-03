Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Stays hot Tuesday

Getzlaf scored a goal and chipped in two assists Tuesday during a 5-0 win in Vancouver.

The Ducks' captain has been all sorts of hot since returning from a 19-game injury absence, racking up 16 points in 11 games. Though Getzlaf has only gotten into 17 games this year, he's producing offensively at a pace of 1.35 points per game, which would amount to the most prolific rate of his career.