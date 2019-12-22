Play

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Still battling ailment

Getzlaf is under the weather and isn't expected to suit up in Sunday's road clash against the Rangers.

Getzlaf will miss his second consecutive game in as many days battling flu-like symptoms. His absence will be felt for the Ducks, as the veteran has racked up 25 points through 35 games this campaign. In his stead, Daniel Sprong was recently called up and will enter the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories