Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Still out Wednesday
Getzlaf (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Islanders, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Getzlaf took part in practice Wednesday, providing some early optimism that he would rejoin the lineup for the contest. While that won't be the case, the star pivot appears to be on the verge of doing so. His next opportunity arises Saturday when the club travels to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...