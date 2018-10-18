Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Still out Wednesday

Getzlaf (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Islanders, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Getzlaf took part in practice Wednesday, providing some early optimism that he would rejoin the lineup for the contest. While that won't be the case, the star pivot appears to be on the verge of doing so. His next opportunity arises Saturday when the club travels to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.