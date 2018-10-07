Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Suffers lower-body injury Saturday

Getzlaf left Saturday's game against the Coyotes with a lower-body injury and didn't return, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Coach Randy Carlyle didn't expand on Getzlaf's condition, so we likely won't know the true extent of his injury until Monday's practice. If it will cause him to miss time, the Ducks will likely bump up Adam Henrique to the top line.

