Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Tallies game-winner

Getzlaf scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

The center made the most of a pass from Ondrej Kase in the second period, restoring the Ducks' lead just 1:07 after the Sharks' Logan Couture had tied the game. Getzlaf also went 9-for-12 at the faceoff dot. The 34-year-old has managed only three shots in two games to start the year, and he's average 15:22 per game -- down from the 19:28 average last season.