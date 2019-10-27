Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Tallies on man advantage

Getzlaf scored a power-play goal and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Getzlaf's second-period tally came on a nice relay from Hampus Lindholm, allowing the captain to restore a two-goal advantage for the Ducks at the time. Ultimately, the goal counted as the game-winner. Getzlaf is up to four scores and six points in 12 games, while adding 23 hits and 29 shots on goal.