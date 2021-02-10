Getzlaf (lower body) scored a power-play goal on four shots and skated 15:38 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Getzlaf netted the Ducks' tying goal midway through the third period, but it wasn't enough to get a point out of the Golden Knights. The 35-year-old center missed two games with the injury, but he returned to his usual top-line role and didn't appear to have any limitations. Getzlaf now has six points, 18 shots on goal, 24 hits and a minus-3 rating through 12 appearances this year.