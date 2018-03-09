Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Tallies two assists

Getzlaf notched two helpers and four shots on goal in a 4-2 loss to the Predators on Thursday.

Make that four multi-point games in a row for Getzlaf. The veteran center has a whopping 11 points in those four contests, making him one of the league's hottest players. He also has 40 assists on the season, which is impressive given that he has only played in 43 games.