Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Third straight multi-point game
Getzlaf recorded his third straight multi-point game Tuesday, dishing out a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in a win over Washington.
Getzlaf has been on fire of late, putting up nine points (one goal) during the team's three-game winning streak. The Anaheim captain is now sitting on 47 points in 42 games and has helped the Ducks take control of second place in the Pacific Division. His elite offensive production makes him worth owning in almost all leagues.
