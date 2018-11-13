Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Tickles twine Monday

Getzlaf scored a goal and fired four shots on net in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Predators.

Getzlaf received a pass in the slot from Rickard Rakell and put it past Pekka Rinne for the Ducks' only goal in regulation. The veteran center now has 12 points, 34 shots on goal and 33 hits in 13 games, providing a generous floor for his fantasy owners.